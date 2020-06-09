6 NDDC staff test positive for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said on Monday that six out of 33 staff members in the office of its Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, have tested positive for COVID-19.

NDDC, on its verified Twitter handle, said that the test carried out on the 33 staff confirmed that six of them tested positive for COVID-19 while Dr. Ojougboh tested negative to the deadly virus.

The commission, last week, shut down its corporate headquarters and directed its entire staff to go on a 14-day isolation when it confirmed that its late Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang, died of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Etang died in the early hours of May 28 at the Rivers University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt.

Sources from the commission told our reporter that Etang took ill at about 2.00am on May 28 and was rushed to the State Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead less than three hours after he was brought to the hospital.

