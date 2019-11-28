6 months after, Ayade appoints 1 commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has appointed one commissioner, six months after he was inaugurated.

The new commissioner is Mr Tanko Ashang. The governor has however appointed several special advisers and assistants.

Ashang was head of legal in the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation when Senator Anyim Pius Anyim held sway.

Two weeks ago, Governor Ayade sent names of three persons to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners but he has only appointed Ashang who stepped down for him in 2015 as PDP gubernatorial candidate, then as attorney general and commissioner for justice.

Our correspondent reports that in 2015, it was on same date, November 27 that he appointed commissioners.

Ayade had since disclosed his intention to appoint few commissioners in his second term.

