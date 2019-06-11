  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. 6 lawmakers defect to PDP in Imo
ADVERTISEMENT

6 lawmakers defect to PDP in Imo

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri   Published Date
Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state.
Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state.

Six members of the Imo State House of Assembly yesterday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers, five from Action Alliance (AA) and one from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), announced their defection in a  letter they addressed to the speaker and read by the clerk of the House during plenary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AA lawmakers who defected were, Mike Iheanaetu (Aboh Mbaise), Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West), Ken Agbim (Ahiazu Mbaise) Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) and Bruno Ukoha (Ezinihittte Mbaise)

Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano) is the APGA lawmaker that defected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.