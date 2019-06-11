6 lawmakers defect to PDP in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Six members of the Imo State House of Assembly yesterday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers, five from Action Alliance (AA) and one from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), announced their defection in a letter they addressed to the speaker and read by the clerk of the House during plenary.

The AA lawmakers who defected were, Mike Iheanaetu (Aboh Mbaise), Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West), Ken Agbim (Ahiazu Mbaise) Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) and Bruno Ukoha (Ezinihittte Mbaise)

Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano) is the APGA lawmaker that defected.

