6 killed in Niger boat mishap

Six persons were said to have died in a boat mishap in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The victims were said to be heading for a farm in Old Awuru, Fakun district, Farasawa community when the incident occurred on June 19. A source said: “They were already on the water when flood wave hit the boat forcing it to capsize”.

The district head of Fakun, Alhaji Abubakar Isah, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust yesterday said the incident happened downstream of Kainji Dam. He said four corpses were recovered by local divers hours after the incident and interred same day at the bank of the river.

