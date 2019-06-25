  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 6 killed in Niger boat mishap
ADVERTISEMENT

6 killed in Niger boat mishap

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna Published Date

Six persons were said to have died in a boat mishap in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The victims were said to be heading for a farm in Old Awuru, Fakun district, Farasawa community when the incident occurred on June 19. A source said: “They were already on the water when flood wave hit the boat forcing it to capsize”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district head of Fakun, Alhaji Abubakar Isah, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust yesterday said the incident happened downstream of Kainji Dam. He said four corpses were recovered by local divers hours after the incident and interred same day at the bank of the river.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.