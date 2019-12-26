6 killed, 3 abducted as B/Haram invade Chibok neighbours

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed six persons and abducted many civilians when they invaded a community near Chibok town in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State on eve of Christmas.

The incident occurred at about 6:30pm on Tuesday in Korogelem village, 10 kilometres from Chibok town where the insurgents razed down homes after looting and carting away foodstuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Mr Nuhu Clark, an indigene of the area, told newsmen that the Boko Haram insurgents invaded the village at the sunset prayer time (around 6pm), and started shooting sporadically, killing six people, abducting two women and injuring three others.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He added that the attackers burnt down a primary school and large quantity of foodstuff kept in a church premises.

Reacting, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum expressed condolence to Chibok LGA over the unfortunate attack on Christmas Eve.

He called on the people to continue to pray for peace and stability of the state, pointing out that without peace and stability, there would be no development and progress. A vigilante source said the insurgents had overpowered troops and held the village hostage for hours as troops could not get access to the village while civilians fled into the bush for safety.

“They came in large numbers and shot from every angle, we tried to resist them but they outnumbered and overpowered us.

“We lost five persons in our village and they went away with some girls and women. We have searched nearby bushes they are still missing as I am speaking with you, we are in mourning, we cannot celebrate Christmas,” said the vigilante source.

A resident, Musa Bitrus, told our correspondent that the attackers went away with their prepared food items for the Christmas.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App