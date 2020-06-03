6 injured in Kwara State communal clash

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than six persons were seriously injured in a communal clash between Lafiagi and Edogi communities in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday.

The clash which erupted on Monday night was said to have been sparked by a dispute over land issues.

It was gathered that a state court had given judgment in favour of one of the communities while a subsisting court judgment had restrained the two neighbouring communities from touching the land.

It was further gathered that the clash, which lasted till the early hours of yesterday, was ignited when one of the rival community members allegedly infringed on the court order by trespassing on the disputed parcel of land.

In retaliation, some angry youths from the other community took the law into their hands. The situation degenerated into a free-for-all fight in which six people were injured.

Unconfirmed reports said that scores of houses were torched in the course of the violence, but the State Police Command said only some kiosks were burnt.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed that one person was critically injured and five others sustained minor injuries.

He said, “I can confirm to you that no life was lost. Also, no houses were burnt during the clash. Calm has returned to the two communities as the command, this morning, deployed detachment of policemen to the scene.”

He also said that the police have arrested some people in connection with the clash.

