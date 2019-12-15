6 DisCos may evade NERC’s sanction after complying with remittance directive

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says six out of eight Power Distribution Companies (DisCos) have complied or substantially complied with the approved minimum remittance threshold in the Order for July to September 2019.

NERC, which is the regulator of the industry, confirmed the development in a notice sent to the affected companies and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

The notice dated Dec. 12 was signed by Dafe Akpeneye, Commissioner, Legal Licensing and Compliance, NERC.

It said only Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Plc failed to comply with the remittance directive in the period under review.

NAN reports that NERC had on Nov. 5 served notice to eight DisCos of its intention to cancel their licences for failure to meet their obligated remittance to the market.

“The Commission has reasonable cause to believe that the DisCos listed below have breached the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, terms and conditions of their respective distribution licences and the 2016 – 2018 Minor Review of the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) and Minor Remittance Order for the year 2019.

“The affected DisCos include the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Ikeja Electric Plc.

“Others are Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Yola Electricity Distribution Company,” it said.

