Lagos PDP crisis deepens as Agbaje attacks Bode George over defection rumour
5th Nasarawa Assembly holds valedictory session Thursday

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Nasarawa State House of Assembly

Fifth Nasarawa State House of Assembly, (NSHA) will hold valedictory session on Thursday, June 6th 2019.

This will mark the end of the fifth assembly in the state which was inaugurated on June 9th, 2015.

Meanwhile, the 6th NSHA is set for inauguration on Monday, June 10th, 2019.

According to the Clerk of the House, Mr. Ego Maikeffi Abashe, the development followed a proclamation letter sent to the assembly by the state Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule.

