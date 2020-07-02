‘5G will drive Nigeria’s economic growth’

ADVERTISEMENT

Adoption of 5th Generaion (5G) telecom network will drive economic growth and social inclusion in Nigeria, Computer Professionals in the country have said.

The president and chairman of Council of Computer Professionals (CPN), Prof Charles Uwadie who spoke on behalf of his members at a virtual press conference on Thursday said the adoption of 5G had been touted as the next frontier of investment across the world.

He added at the press conference held to announce the agency’s 2020 IT Professionals’ Assembly and Annual General Meeting that the latest telecom technology could increase Nigeria’s Information Communication Technology Sector’s contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

But he said 5G’s adoption would not be without challenges in Nigeria.

“It is for this reason that the 2020 IT Professionals’ Assembly would be considering the technological and regulatory challenges associated with the adoption of 5G viz-a-viz the future of frequency bands, deployment and coverage, device support, security and privacy, Digital Infrastructure challenges, outdated regulatory policies, removal of impediments to the expansion of digital infrastructures, commitment to actions that promote the long-term growth of the digital economy, misgivings and health concerns against it, among other issues,’’ he said.

