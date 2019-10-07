5G infrastructure revenue to hit $4.2bn by Dec – Report

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5 Generation infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2bn by December this year, analyst firm, Gartner, has said in a report.

This is even as new telecom technology dominated agenda at the ongoing 39th edition of GITEX week which opened in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investments in 5G network infrastructure will present 6 percent of the total communications service providers wireless infrastructure revenue in 2019 and will likely rise to 11.6 percent in 2020, the Gartner report said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Nigeria Pavilion, the Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami said Nigeria would not be left behind on any new technology.

Dr Pantami said ICT industry was a very disruptive one and Nigeria needed youths with crazy ideas to keep the pace with countries of the world.

He called on agencies under the ministry to redouble their efforts towards youth mentorship to unlock the innovative sprits in Nigerian youths.

The Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashfu Abdullahi Inuwa in his address said NITDA would domesticate any new technology to fit in to the Nigerian situation.

Mr Inuwa said the agency was gradually taking Nigeria away from being a technology consuming nation to a technology producing nation.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App