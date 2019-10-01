59th Independence: University Don urges youths to develop critical mind

ADVERTISEMENT

As Nigeria celebrates its 59th Independence anniversary, a senior lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Eme Ekekwe, has called on Nigerian youths to develop critical mind as way of acquitting themselves with happenings at government level.

Prof. Ekekwe disclosed this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state at a symposium organised by a good governance advocacy group, Unity House Foundation (UHF) to mark the Independence celebration.

He called for the reorientation of younger citizens of Nigeria as a way of eliminating leadership crisis in the country.

The university don said apart from acquiring certificates, the youths should learn how to think and ask questions of governance and issues surrounding their immediate environment.

He said the nation has disappointed its citizens, saying that no African country is more endowed than Nigeria.

The University lecturer noted that at every independence anniversary, “our leaders will tell Nigerians to be in sober reflection,” saying “such leaders have failed to reflect on their own.”

In his welcome speech, the UHF Convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, said an average Nigerian believes that the country owns him an obligation to take care of him.

“The average Israeli feels he owes his country an obligation and defend it. But, an average Nigerian believes that the country owes him. That is why a Nigerian will gang up with some Irish firm to dupe Nigeria of $9.9billion,” Wali said.

