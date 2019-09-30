59th Independence: Beware of those using fault lines to cause division – APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Nigerians to be wary of those hiding under religion, politics, tribe and sundry groupings to turn them against one another.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, gave the advice on Monday in a statement issued to felicitate with Nigerians on the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

Issa-Onilu said despite the perceived differences, the nation’s strength and progress depended on the ability to harness our rich diversity, adding that “as a nation, we are better together than we are apart.”

He said that in spite of the “inherited and current challenges”, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had made “commendable strides” on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, as well as curbing insurgency and emerging crimes.

He said the administration had also made gains by promoting positive values in national life, strengthening democratic institutions and processes as well as achieving a “respectable” international standing.

He, therefore, admonished Nigerians to engage only in acts that would heal our fault lines by promoting ethnic and religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence which would engender Nigeria’s growth and development.

“We remember and salute our founding fathers who fought for the independence of our great country and also members of our Armed Forces, many of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and keep our country united.

“As Africa’s most populous nation, we can do much better, given our natural resources and potential. The President Buhari administration is committed to building on and affirming our Giant of Africa status,” he added.

He wishes all Nigerians happy 59th Independence Day.

