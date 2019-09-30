59th Independence: 9-year old, nine others win N10m as FG showers cash on talented youths

ADVERTISEMENT

A nine-year old, Basi Ifeanyichukwu and nine other talented Nigerian youths on Monday evening in Abuja won N1m each.

They emerged winners at the Independence edition of the National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit which is part of the programmes for the 59th independence anniversary celebration.

Other winners are Ifedichukwu Chibueze, Demi Damian, Odaro Igbako, Iyamu Itohan, Babalola Oluwafemi, Zidyep Katung, Aloasim Abba, Babalola Falolu and the Dream Academy which comprises of five children.

Apart from the 10 winners, each of the participants were also given consolation cash prizes of N50,000, just as some of them made other sums of money for online (Instagram) responses on their works from their friends.

The youths were given the opportunity to showcase their talents ranging from new media, ICT, design and architecture, arts, make-up, arts and dance, among others.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was represented at the event by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

In his opening speech at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the federal government designed the programme to help the youths achieve greater level of success in their chosen field.

According to him, the process of selection for the finalists was rigorous and painstaking, devoid of unnecessary interference with all entries given a level playing field to compete.

“Participants would get the best exposure that could spur them towards greater levels of success in their chosen fields of arts and craft.

“When we began the journey of empowering young Nigerians four months ago, it was very clear to us from the onset that the work ahead was not an easy one.

“The process of selection has been very transparent and rigorous. It was devoid of any form of interference and that everyone was given a fair level playing ground to compete,” Mustapha said.

The SGF added that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari placed emphasis on the determination and desire to ensure that the capacity of Nigerian youths was developed to a level where they could contribute to national development.

He said, “One thing that has kept this administration determined and focused is the desire to see young Nigerians emerge and build capacity to become financially independent and positioned to contribute to the development of our nation’s economy.

“Beyond the fanfare that usually accompanies a significant date like this, we believe that an investment into the lives of the young Nigerians will go a long way in actualizing the dreams of not only our heroes past but also that of President Buhari.”

Also, foremost Nigerian actor and CEO, the House of Production Limited, Richard Mofe-Damijo, who was a member of the panel of judges at the event, urged the youths to look out for opportunities within the country and seize them for their own good and that of the nation.

