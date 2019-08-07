560 Katsina communities declared Open Defecation Free by UNICEF

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 560 communities out of 1050, in Katsina State have attained UNICEF’s Open Defecation Free status , Executive Director of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Engineer Aminu Dayyabu Safana, has said

This, he said, was among some of the achievements recorded under the Sanitation, Hygiene and Water in Nigeria (SHAWN) project, a UNICEF, DFID supported programme being carried out in 26 council areas across the state.

He said 910 benefiting communities now have functional Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Committees (WASHCOMS) to take care of the facilities provided to ensure their sustenance.

According to him, the agency had also intervened in 60 communities where cholera outbreak was recorded while 11 local government areas benefited from the Village Level Operation and Maintenance VLOM of water schemes.

The Board’s chairman, Salisu Daura, said about 2,000 boreholes have been constructed, which included hand pumps and solar powered boreholes, in communities, Junior Secondary Schools , Islamiyya and Qur’anic schools as well as Health Centres across the state.

Similarly, he said, 40 solar-powered boreholes were provided in markets and motor parks under public, private partnership while 454 VIP latrines were constructed in schools and Health Centres within the period.

Alhaji Salisu also said 60 hand pumps and solar powered boreholes as well as 150 VIP latrines were also rehabilitated.

He assured of the agency’s commitment to continue to discharge its mandate and called on beneficiaries to always maintain the facilities.

