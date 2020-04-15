56-yr-old dies of COVID-19 in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

A 56-year-old Nigerian citizen, male, who recently returned from the United States of America, has died of COVID-19 related complication in Lagos.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed the development on his twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi said this brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to six.

“As at 3 pm, April 14, 2020, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at 192 out of which 120 were active cases, 61 discharged, two evacuated, three transferred and six deaths,” he said.

Prof. Abayomi urged Lagos residents to remain alert across communities and obey instructions aimed at containing the spread of the dreaded virus infection.

“Remember to call 08000CORONA for any COVID-19 related issues. Let’s stay safe and stay home,” he urged.

