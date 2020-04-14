56-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said a 56-year-old Nigerian male, who recently returned from the United States, has died of coronavirus-related complication.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a tweet posted on his official Twitter handle: @ProfAkinAbayomi.

According to him, this brings the total number of #COVID19-related deaths in Lagos state to six.

“13 new cases of #COVID19 infection confirmed. Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos are now 192.

“6 additional fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 5 males and 1 female were discharged. Total number of #COVID19 patients that have recovered and discharged are now 61.

“A 56 year old NigerianFlag of Nigeria; male who recently returned from the United States has died of #COVID19 related complication. This brings the total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 6.

“I urge Lagos residents to remain alert across communities and obey instructions aimed at containing the spread of #COVID19 infection.

“Remember to call 08000CORONA for any #COVID19 related issues,” the tweets read.

#COVID19LAGOS update as at 13th of April, 2020

*️⃣13 new cases of #COVID19 infection confirmed.

*️⃣ Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos are now 192.

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria, as at April 13, had recorded 343 confirmed cases across the country, according to data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

