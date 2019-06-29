  1. Home
55th ECOWAS session holds in Abuja today

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date

The 55th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government will hold today in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the session scheduled to hold the State House Conference Centre (SHCC), the presidency said.

The president will deliver a welcome address as the host president and current Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of ECOWAS Commission and Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) will make statements during the opening ceremony of the event.

