54-year-old Okomoko General Hospital, meeting the health needs of Etche community

ADVERTISEMENT

The 54 year-old Okomoko General Hospital located in the rural and agrarian community of Etche in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State stands as the only beacon of hope in rendering health services to hundreds of rural dwellers of Okomoko and other adjourning communities.

Founded in 1965 the foundation stone of the hospital was laid on December 10, 1965 by the then Minister of Health in the old Eastern Nigeria, Chief B.C. Okwu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital started full services in late 1966 and it is one of the oldest hospital that takes care of health challenges of the entire Ikwerre and Etche communities.

The hospital, built on a large expansive land have more than eight blocks of buildings that house the administrative blocks, staff quarters, wards, laboratory, maternity and pharmacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital handles general medical services such as surgery, HIV screening and general medicine.

As a way of expanding the services of the hospital to provide efficient services to the people of the area, Group Captain Sam Ewang, the Military Administrator of Rivers State in 1999 constructed another building in the hospital.

The building is now used as a screening centre for HIV patients.

A resident of Okomoko, Emmanuel Nwuke said that the hospital was constructed in 1965 as an extension to Etche General hospital.

He said the hospital, despite its dilapidated structures, is still providing medical services to the residents of the area.

He said: “The foundation of the hospital was laid in 1965 by the then Minister of Health in Old Eastern Nigeria, Chief B.C. Okwu and from what I learnt from our elders the hospital took off in 1966. Although I have not been born when the hospital started but I was informed the hospital was taking care of the health challenges of hundreds of Etche rural dwellers.

“Many prominent sons and daughters of Etche and other communities in Rivers State were born in this hospital. This hospital has come to stay and has outlived many of us,” he said.

He appealed to Rivers State government to consider the hospital in the next phase of remodeling of hospitals in Rivers State.

“Rivers State government recently carried out remodeling of hospital in the State and I thought that this hospital would be captured as one of the hospitals that will be re-modeled but that was not to be.

“I know that our Governor is compassionate and has the feeling of our people at heart. I want to appeal to him to remember Okomoko General Hospital in the next phase of hospital remodelling,” he said.

A patient, who spoke with our reporter in the hospital, John Azuowu said that he and his entire household have been using the hospital for a long time now.

He said that despite the fact that the hospital has come of age it still renders services to the entire community of Okomoko.

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Ndidi Uche said that the hospital is a general medicine hospital that handles general medical issues.

An average of 50 persons are treated in the hospital daily a staff of the hospital, who pleaded anonymity, said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App