52 less privileged persons get N5.2m in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Zakkat Commission has supported 52 less privileged people with N5.2 million.

Each of the beneficiaries got N100, 000 to start a small scale business.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission gave a cow and sheep to two other persons just as it donated bags of rice, cloths and cash to orphans.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chairman of the commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki, said the cash, the cow and the sheep were given as zakkat by some wealthy individuals in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged other well-to-do individuals to emulate the givers, describing annual zakkat as “a way of purifying wealth and getting bountiful rewards from Allah.”

He urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously, expressing hope that they too would one day pay their own zakkat.

Maidoki said the beneficiaries cut across tribes, saying the commission was not inclined to any tribe or political party.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Maimunat Abdullahi said she was shocked to be among the beneficiaries as she had thought it was meant only for indigenes of Sokoto State.

Mrs Abdullahi, who is from Kwara State, prayed that Allah rewards the givers, the commission and the government of Sokoto State.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App