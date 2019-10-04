51 political parties ready for Kebbi LG poll — KESIEC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) has said that 51 political parties have confirmed their readiness to participate in the local government council election scheduled for October 26, in the state.

The state electoral body said only five political parties sought extension of the election by three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

KESIEC Commissioner II, in charge of Media and Public Relations, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammed Dabai, stated this to journalists while speaking on the level of preparedness of the electoral body for the conduct of the poll.

Though he did not mention the parties that had sought for three weeks extension, he said, “we have sat with 51 political parties and we have agreed that election should hold in all 21 local government areas of the state on the 26th of October, 2019 and the parties have signed agreement with KESIEC.”

He refuted claims that a political party had secured an injunction restraining the commission from holding the election as scheduled.

“We don’t have any litigation against us; no threat from any party to boycott the local government election,” he said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App