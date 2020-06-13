51 medical officers, 17 inmates test positive for Covid-19 in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 51 medical officers and 17 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in Bauchi state, the executive secretary of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency Rilwanu Mohammed has said.

One of the medics infected has died, Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria.

The BASPHCDA boss disclosed that an isolation centre had been established in the correctional facility to ensure that no inmate escapes.

“Fourteen of them are currently on treatment in the isolation centre inside the facility,’’ Mohammed said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Mohammad, who is also the Chairman, Bauchi State Contact Tracing Committee on COVID-19, however, advised health workers in the state to be very vigilant and ensure that they properly make use of their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times.

He said that the state government was conducting an active community search, taking samples from members of the communities for testing.

“We are engaged in massive community search, trying to take samples of members of the communities,’’ said the BASPHCDA boss.

Bauchi state had so far recorded 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 230 have been discharged, 11 have died and 161 patients are on admission. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App