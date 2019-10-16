51.7% of female undergraduates suffer sexual violence –Report

ADVERTISEMENT

About 51.7 percent of female undergraduates have suffered one form of sexual violence or another in school, findings of a survey conducted by a consortium of civil society organizations led by Youth Alive Foundation (YAF) have shown.

The national survey, carried out in 19 tertiary institutions across six states, sampled over 3000 students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, in the wake of the BBC video on the recent sex-for-grade scandal at the University of Lagos, the Executive Director of the YAF, Dr Udy Okon, said the survey provided evidence of the prevalent rate of sexual harassment in higher education in Nigeria.

She said the survey was part of the Youth Participation Against Corruption (Y-PAC), a DFID funded project aimed at strengthening integrity in tertiary institutions, which identified sex for grades as the most prevalent corrupt practice in tertiary institutions.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App