5,000 runners gears up for inaugural Ikogosi 10km race

Ekiti State is set to host her 1st Ikogosi Road Race scheduled to take place in December.

The 10km race themed “Ekitikete Lets Run” is organised under the Ikogosi Marathon initiative and is expected to feature over 5, 000 runners with the male and female winners getting N 1m each.

The second to fifth finishers in the male and women will each get 500, 000, 300, 000 100, 000 and 50, 000 respectively while others in the top 10 will also get varying cash prizes. There will also be lots of consolation prizes for the runners.

“This will serve as a test run for want promises to be a very big event in subsequent editions. And we are grateful to Governor Kayode Fayemi for his commitment to ensure the success of this programme,” Race Coordinator, Muyiwa Babalola, stated.

He informed that forms can be picked at the Olukayode Oluyemi Stadium, The Pavilion and the office of the Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Ado-Ekiti.

At a stakeholders meeting held Thursday at the ministry of youth and sports, Perm Secretary of the ministry, Yemi Owoseni, who represented the Commissioner for Sports, said the event will open Ekiti more to the country urging youths from all parts of the country to be part of the event.

He said the event is part of Governor Fayemi’s commitment to developing the youths in the state through sports stressing that series of sporting programmes will be unfolded in the coming year.

