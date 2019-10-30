500 widows, youths receive 7,500 chicks, inputs to start agribusiness

ADVERTISEMENT

The Azhili Progressive Club in Wakama Community, Akun Development Area of Nasarawa State has flagged off the distribution of five-week-old broiler chickens to 500 widows and youths in the area to enable them start agribusiness.

Each beneficiary received 15 birds, and a starter pack which included drinkers and drugs.

The gesture, which was done in collaboration with Amo Farms Sieberer Hatchery and Amobyng Feeds, Jos, aims to improve the livelihoods and income of the widows and youths in the community. A total of 400 of the windows are between the ages of 25 and 50.

Dr Samuel A. Anzaku, president of the club said over the years, the death of men who were breadwinners of their homes had brought untold hardship on their windows who have now assumed full responsibility for food, education and well-being of their households.

“This support to these 500 widows and selected youths is aimed at helping them startup an agribusiness, ensure self-reliance and change their narration for economic stability in view of the current economic challenges bedevilling the nation,” he said.

Dr Anzaku, who is a deputy director with the Federal Department of Veterinary and Pests Control Services, said the empowerment programme has become necessary because the condition of the widows “constitutes a silent humanitarian crisis if not mitigated.”

Dr Ben Eje Ogbaji of Amo Farms Sieberer, said if the women implemented the strategy imparted them during the training, the birds would give optimum results in terms of meat and egg production.

“The breed of chicken was carefully developed and nurtured by Amo Farms to withstand our tropical climatic conditions,” he said.

The flag-off of the inputs distribution to the beneficiaries followed capacity building training by a team of veterinary doctors, and personnel from Amo Farms Sieberer Hatchery on good management of the beds in order to make money for the family.

The event brought together hundreds of widows, youths, traditional rulers including the Aren Akun I, Alhaji Usman Galadima Umbugadu and other prominent sons and daughters of Wakama land.

