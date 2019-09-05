500 Plateau youths pledge peace at IGSR camp

ADVERTISEMENT

About 500 youths from the five local government areas in Plateau State Central Senatorial Zone have pledged to pursue peaceful coexistence, love and unity in their various communities in order to restore abiding peace to the state which has suffered skirmishes and ethno religious violence over the years.

Their pledge was contained in a communique at the end of a 7-day peace camp in Jos the Plateau State capital, organized by the Institute of Governance and Social Research (IGSR) in collaboration with Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre Mountain School, Shere Hills Jos. It was funded by Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having undergone enlightened activities in the camp, we have harmoniously resolved to be agents of positive change, be peaceful and violent free in our communities.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“We will work with all relevant security agencies to maintain law and order in our various communities and the local governments at large,” they noted.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Fatai Adekunle who was the course officer of the peace camp said Bokkos had 80 participants, Mangu 80, Pankshin 80, Kanke 130 and Kanam 130. Two of the selected youths, according to him, could not participate.

The Plateau State Assistant Commissioner of Police, Usman Adamu, said youths are the vanguard of peace and that with such training and its sustenance peace would definitely return to the state.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App