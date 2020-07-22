50-yr-old farmer held for raping woman in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A 50-year-old farmer, Gbaeren Aduu has been remanded at the Police Detention Facility on the orders of a Makurdi Chief Magistrate for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a middle-aged woman without her consent.

Police Prosecutor told the court that the victim (name withheld) had on July 1, 2020 reported at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Makurdi in May, 2020 that the incident occurred when she went for treatment of stroke in the house of one Apollos Jiki of Achia, Ikurav- ya, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The court heard that the said Apollos went and invited one Gbaeren Adu to come and treat the complainant and that on June 20,at about 9pm, Apollos Jiki conspired with Gbaeren Adu and entered her room, held her and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

Prosecution also told the court during Police investigation that the said Gbaeren Aduu was arrested for committing the crime, contrary to section 97 and 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

But, the prosecution further told the court that the second suspect, Apollos Jiki is still at large.

When the case came up, no plea was taken.

The prosecution then asked for another date as investigation into the matter was still on.

The trial Magistrate, Mercy Igbadu, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Police detention facility and adjourned the case to September 17, 2020 for further mention.

