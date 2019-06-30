150 students to get free eye care in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

Some students numbering about 150 will receive a free eye treatment in Kwara sponsored by the member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Hon. Tunji Olawuyi.

The programme is part of a Community Development Scheme (CDS), organised by a Corps Member, Dr Chimnecherem Onyeachu.

Speaking in Ilorin, Onyeachu said the programme would be second in its series adding the it’s success depend largely on the magnanimous flow from Hon. Olawuyi, who is single handedly funding glasses and drugs for 150 students.

“Glasses and drugs would be dispensed. The charts would also be dispensed in the presence of all the beneficiaries, their parents, the beneficiary school representatives, NYSC state coordinator and other officials.“

“According to WHO, approximately 80 per cent of visual impairments globally is considered avoidable. In school aged children, refractive error is the commonest cause of visual impairments especially in rural areas. In such rural areas, no measures are taken to reduce their burden in the community” Onyeachu said.

Onyeachu explained that uncorrected refractive error can hamper performance at school, reduce employability, productivity and generally impair quality of life.

He noted that the screening of visual problems in children may improve future vision and education achievement.

“The eye plays a vital role in learning and thus would significantly affect the future of the individual. Secondary school population creates a link between the elderly and the younger generation.“

“Awareness created in this level would be passed to the parents and the younger siblings as well as their future children (younger generation), thus achieving better population coverage and awareness for visual health; thus saving the sight of far more numerous individuals” he said.

Also speaking, an aide of the lawmaker who sponsored the programme, Abdulganiyu Salami, said one of the campaign promises of Hon. Olawuyi was to improve the health care of the people of his constituency.

He said when the proposal was brought before the lawmaker, he quickly keyed in and did the needful to make the program a success.

He said the scheme will also cover students in schools in Ekiti, Isin and Oke-Ero local government areas.

