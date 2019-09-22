  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. 50 runners sign up for Onitsha City Marathon
ADVERTISEMENT

50 runners sign up for Onitsha City Marathon

By Agency report Published Date
FILE PHOTO: Runners jostle for medals during the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Lagos

No fewer than 50 runners have so far signified interest in the maiden Onitsha City Marathon (OCM) event slated for Oct. 5, in Anambra.

Mr Philip Balepo, OCM Head of Media and Publicity, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balepo said most of the athletes were foreign-based who were being managed by Nigerians.

According to him, elite athletes, mostly from Kenya, who have so far registered for the 21-kilometer event are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Oct. 2.

“The Kenyans are not alone in their strides to add Onitsha to their list of conquered cities.

“Elite athletes from Cameroon, Ghana, Uganda and Nigerians abroad have signed up for the event,” he said.

He said some of the athletes include Clement Langat, Timothy Kimeli, Bernard Sang, James Ngandu, George Manyiror as well as two female runners, Lenah Jerotich and Beatrice Cherono.

Balepo noted that 49-year-old Adjarho Obaro, “the only World Wrapperman,” who runs Charity Marathons around the world, would also partake in the event.

“Obaro, who runs his race with the longest wrapper of eight yards weighing 4kg, is currently on a 17-day marathon to Onitsha from Lagos.

“On arrival, Obaro will still join the rest of the world to race the first Onitsha City Marathon, on Oct. 5,” Balepo disclosed.

He added that the Archbishop of Onitsha Diocese, Most Rev. Valerian Okeken had accepted to be OCM Patron, promising to make the race a spectacular one.

Balepo, who described the event as the “first international marathon, South East of Nigeria,” expressed confidence that the event would help place Onitsha in the world map of sporting centres. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.