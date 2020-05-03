50 out of 59 COVID-19 cases in Kaduna are Almajiri pupils – El-Rufai

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the 59 active cases of coronavirus in Kaduna State, 50 were found among repatriated Almajiri pupils from Kano State.

Governor of the State, Nasir El-Rufai disclosed this on Sunday.

Kaduna State has 66 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Out of the 66, six people, including the governor of the State, have been treated and discharged while one person was recently confirmed dead.

The NCDC had announced 31 confirmed cases of the virus in Kaduna on Saturday, a few hours after the Kaduna State Government confirmed 14 additional cases among Almajiri and later confirmed another 16 positive result from the pupils.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai had taken to Twitter to announce that the state has now recorded 50 cases from repatriated Almajirai, adding that the total number of active cases are 59.

