‘50% of power generated in Nigeria is stolen by customers’

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. Funke Osibodu, the Managing Director of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), has alleged that 50 per cent of power generated in Nigeria is stolen by consumers across the country.

Osibodu, who made the allegation during an interactive session with newsmen in Benin on Sunday, said that the act was being carried out through illegal connections and bypassing of meters by customers, especially in BEDC franchise areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the rising rate of electricity theft in the country had resulted in huge financial losses in the power sector.

“Electricity theft and vandalism of our electrical infrastructure continues to be a major menace and set back which needs urgent intervention in order to sustain the power sector across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ln Edo alone, about 39 transformers have been vandalised in the last four months and so many customers bypass their meters.

“We have reported the upsurge to the security agencies for investigation. It is important that customers and communities continue to watch over these assets as such vandals end up throwing all parties in the area into darkness,” she said.

Osibodu called on all state houses of assembly in the country to domesticate the federal law criminalising electricity theft to reduce the upsurge. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App