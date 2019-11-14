50% of N/east rehabilitation fund utilised — NEDC

ADVERTISEMENT

The North East Development Commission, the World Bank and other development partners have affirmed that 50 percent of the $200m North- East Rehabilitation Fund had so far been utilized.

NEDC Managing Director Alkali Mohammed disclosed this to journalists yesterday after a meeting with development partners in Abuja.

He said the effects of the insurgency in the region spurred the need for coordinated plans to restore the region and have a systematic plan for the safe return of displaced people and rebuild the economy of the region.

He noted that the Multi Sector Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) was in progress due to the support of the development partners.

He said the meeting was to review and assess work done so far and discuss where resources should be concentrated on mostly as well as ensure adequate coordination to avoid duplicating projects already done in the region.

He said at the heat of the Boko Haram insurgency, the Federal Government selected three states Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states for assistance through funding from the world Bank, hence $200m was committed to the states to reduce the hardship.

“We will look across all the 6 states in the northeast and we will provide their immediate needs in collaboration with our international partners to ensure that we achieve the desired result of bringing back the northeast to its lost glory’’ he said.

The Project Coordinator of the NEDC, Muhammed Danjuma, said over $78m had been disbursed for the first half of the project.

