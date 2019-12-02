50 members of One Million Boys gang, arrested in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 50 suspected members of the “1 million boys” gang have been arrested. The suspects were arrested during a raid of criminal hideouts in Lagos.

It was learnt that the hoodlums were picked up by policemen attached to the Special Strike Force set up at the instance of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special strike force was launched in Lagos State, at the weekend to tackle all forms of crime in the metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The team is tasked with the responsibility of dislodging social miscreants in the state, particularly those operating under different names such as One Million Boys, No Salary Boys, Awawa Boys, etc.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the suspects are responsible for series of violent crimes and attacks in different communities and neighbourhoods.

Elkana said a good number of them engage in robberies, assaults, murder and sexual assaults.

“The operations are mostly intelligence driven, collating actionable information about the activities of such miscreants, their membership and hideouts and taking the battle to their doorsteps.

“Members of the operation were drawn from Tactical Units, State Intelligence Bureau, Operations Department and State Criminal Investigation Department with ACP Odubona Oludotun, AC Operations as its Chairman. The Task Team was established in response to the recent activities of those miscreants in Ijegun, Itire, Isheri etc., where they vandalized some vehicles and destroyed properties of innocent citizens for no just cause.

“Eleven suspects were initially arrested and charged to court. Items recovered from the suspects include: two locally made pistols, eleven axes, nine cutlasses, four daggers and charms. The 50 suspects in custody are being profiled. The Commissioner of Police uses this medium to send a strong warning to members of such violent gangs that the command will pursue them, subdue them and bring them to justice.

“Parents are advised to monitor the activities of their children. The onslaught will be sustained until sanity is restored to our streets and neighbourhoods,” he added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App