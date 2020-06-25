5-year-old test positive for COVID-19 in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

A five-year-old has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State as the state records 13 new cases.

This was as three other teenagers test positive out of the 13 new cases recorded, representing the highest daily confirmed cases from the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In the official information/report released by the Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, titled ‘COVID-19: Niger State perspective 118,’ the state now has 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It was also reported that all the 13 new cases are from Chanchanga Local government Area, and five of them are females.

According to the report: “The 76th confirmed case is a 56-year-old male in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State.

‘He died after exhibiting all the symptoms of COVID-19 which became severe and his sample was taken but died before the result came back, which turns out positive making the deceased a probable confirmed case and 76th in the State”.

