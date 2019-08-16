5 ways to dress in the rainy season

ADVERTISEMENT

We are in the middle of the rainy season, when the rains show no mercy. As a result, most people do not give too much attention to how they dress.

But do not let the rainy weather change your style. This season is not a reason for you to look shabby because the weather isn’t friendly.

You can still look classy even in a rainy weather. Daily Trust Online brings you five ways you can look smart and classy.

Wear bright colours: Because the weather is so grey and dull, you can add a little brightness with outfits in pink, yellow, red and orange. White isn’t really a good idea during the rainy season because of all the mud and dirt. Also, white clothing items tend to appear transparent when wet.

Wear slimmer trousers and/or shorter skirts: Put away your long trousers and skirts, except you prefer getting stained with mud or soaked with puddles. Opt for midi skirts instead, for a more formal environment and have your pants fitted if your office allows it.

Buy more coats and jackets: This is the right time to pull out those jackets and coats from where you kept them. You would need them this period because the rainy season gets cold enough that you can actually comfortably wear these out now and still look classy.

If you do not have any, it would do you a lot of good if you get one or two sweaters/jackets.

Get the right footwear: This is not the right time to wear leather shoes and sandals. ‘So what would I rather wear then”? You might ask. Go for rubber shoes and flats instead. You should also consider buying rain boots. There are some pretty ones you can buy to wear around.

Go for stylish Umbrellas/raincoats: Many people don’t really think about buying a raincoat because as a child, I remember there were some ugly ones we wore during our school days.

Fortunately, there are a lot of stylish raincoats available now so you can carefully select the ones that suit you or matches your style. But if you still think you are not “cut out” for rain coats, getting a colourful and stylish umbrella may be the next best thing to do. Go for an umbrella that would match your style and something you would comfortable carrying around.

Note that umbrellas come in different colours, sizes and shapes.

