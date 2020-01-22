5 suspected robbers killed in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

Five suspected armed robbers have been killed by locals in Jami village of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A source from the area, who narrated how the incident occurred, told Daily Trust that the robbers were stopped in a 406 Peugeot on their way back to Pankshin LGA after the robbery and killed by people in Tutum village of Kaman LGA who were tipped off that the suspected robbers had rubbed a Toyota Bus belonging to a noodles company, along Wase-Kanam road in Kaman LGA of the state and were on their way back.

The source said the locals decided to take the law into their hands because of the alleged recurrence of armed robbery in the area.

It was gathered that the attacked Toyota bus was returning from Wase around 5:30pm on Thursday when the robbers attacked it and collected the sum of N1.5 million which was said to be the sales of the week.

The source added that guns used by the robbers and the money collected from the victims were recovered from the car and had been handed over to Police in Dangi.

However, the spokesperson of the police state command, Tyopev Terna, said only one person was killed in the incident, adding that two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

