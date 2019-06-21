5 suspected pipeline vandals nabbed in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested five suspected pipeline vandals at Magboro area of Ibafo in Obafemi/Owode LGA of the state.

The suspects are Akinwale Tajudeen, Isiah Olalekan, Friday Terry, Mayokun Raheem and Godwin Igho.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested when the DPO, Ibafo Division, SP Abiodun Ayinde, was on routine patrol with his men around the area of his jurisdiction.

The suspects were reportedly seen in a Passat car carrying 12 50-litre jerry cans of petroleum product suspected to have been siphoned from a vandalized pipeline in the area.

A statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said when the suspects sighted the police, they jumped down from the vehicle and took to their heels.

He added that they were chased and apprehended by the police team.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the office of CP monitoring team for further investigation and prosecution.

