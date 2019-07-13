5 Sokoto schools get computers from NCC

ADVERTISEMENT

Five secondary schools in Sokoto State are to receive 500 sets of e-pad tablet computers under the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Schools Support Project.

The schools include Government Secondary School, Wamakko, Government Girls Secondary School, Gidan Madi, Government Science College, Sokoto, Government Secondary School, Silame and Government Secondary School, Runjin Sambo.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, facilitated the provision of the computers to the schools, his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, disclosed in a statement in Sokoto.

Mani said this was contained in a letter to the various principals of the benefitting schools signed by Yusuf A. Argungu, the Head, Procurement Department of the Commission, on behalf of its Executive Vice Chairman.

According to the statement, the gesture was sequel to the nomination of the schools by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

It added that each of the schools would be given 100 sets of tablet computers.

“The gesture will undoubtedly facilitate effective teaching and learning in these schools as ICT is currently the vogue globally,” it stated.

It explained that project which entailed the supply, configuration and integration of the E-Pads with internet connection and educational contents, provides a platform for teaching, learning, research and development.

“The objective is to encourage the use of ICT in academic development and facilitate easier access to intellectual resources available, globally,” the statement added.

