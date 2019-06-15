5 singers who got their big breaks from talent shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, talent shows have produced a number of artistes, who have gone on to have flourishing careers in the music industry. Weekend Magazine takes a look at a few stars who got their big breaks from talent shows.

Omawumi

This singer happens to have one of the strongest voices in the music industry. Omawumi got her big break after emerging as the runner up of ‘Idols West Africa’ in 2007. Since then, she has collaborated with some of the biggest names including 2Face Idibia, M.I., P Square and Angelique Kidjo.

Iyanya

Iyanya hit it big after winning season one of ‘Project Fame,’ and then releasing hit songs’ ‘Kukere,’ ‘Your Waist’ and ‘Flavour.’ He went on to win Artiste of the Year at the 2013 Headies, and also signed to Mavin Records.

Jon Ogah

Winning the first edition of Glo’s‘Naija Sings’ at 18, Jon Ogah scored the deal of his career, shooting to superstardom afterwards, and even appearing as a fake housemate on then reality show ‘Big Brother Naija.’ He recently collaborated with music couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi on the track ‘Uncle Suru.’

Chidinma

The ‘Kedike’ crooner rose to fame in 2010 after winning season three of MTN’s ‘Project Fame West Africa,’ and later became the first female to hit number one of MTV Base’s Naija Top 10 chart. Her debut album, ‘Spinlet’ was released a year later in 2011. And the artiste has continued to enjoy a blossoming music career.

Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo won the first season of ‘Idols West Africa.’ Following his win, he signed a contract with Sony BMG. He went on to release highly successful singles including ‘Wish Me Well,’ and ‘There’s a Cry.’ Dakolo is currently a judge on ‘The Voice Nigeria’.

