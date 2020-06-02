5 policemen detained in Lagos over extrajudicial killings

ADVERTISEMENT

Five policemen serving in Lagos State are being detained at the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) over their alleged involvement in different shooting incidents in the metropolis within one week, which led to the death of six persons.

Among the detained men is the Divisional Police Officer, Ilemba Hausa Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Yahaya Mohammed Adeshina.

Three of the policemen were arrested for allegedly killing three civilians, including a 17-year-old girl, Tina Ezekwe, at Iyana-Oworo on Tuesday May 26, 2020.

Lagos lawyer and Head, Stephen and Solomon Foundation, Chief Gabriel Giwa-Amu, has vowed to follow the killing of Ezekwe to a logical conclusion.

Already, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested two police officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke attached to the Bariga police station, who were suspected to have killed the teenager.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, the suspects were being subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings and would be arraigned in court if found culpable.

Another killing of a civilian involved Inspector Okoro Charles, who is being detained for allegedly shooting 28-year-old Fatai Oladipupo to death on May 20, 2020, along Igando road, Ikotun.

Elkana said, “The Inspector is being subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, known as Orderly Room Trial, at the State Provost Department. If found guilty, he will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for prosecution in a conventional court. Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.”

CSP Adeshina was alleged to have fired a shot that killed Sergeant Onalaja Onajide attached to the Ilemba Hausa Division while he (Adeshina) was attempting to disperse a crowd that had gathered in front of the station over a yet-to-be ascertained reason.

“The DPO is arrested and detained at the State CID for investigation. It was learnt that the shooting incident involving the DPO happened on May 10, 2020, at about 7.40pm. But he only deemed it necessary to inform the Command Headquarters on May 16, 2020, six days after the killing occurred,” Elkana said.

The other police officer being detained is Inspector Monday Gabriel, who was believed to have gone berserk on Sunday, May 31, 2020, and shot a fellow policeman, Sergeant Felix Okago, to death at Onikan, Lagos Island.

