5 Plateau indigenes escape isolation in Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said five Plateau state indigenes have evaded isolation for COVID-19 in Nasarawa State. He made this known while delivering opening remarks at a meeting with traditional rulers and some religious leaders, at the Lafia Government House yesterday.

He said five of the arrested persons escaped into the bush after their vehicle stopped in Forest Village area, a boundary between the state and Nasarawa, on their way to Jos, Plateau State.

13 others, who claimed to come from Nasarawa State, are on their way back to Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, where they will go into isolation on their arrival, the governor said. He disclosed plans to henceforth isolate for the mandatory 14 days, citizens of the state returning from either Lagos or Kano States, saying the step became necessary in view of the alarming increase in the spread of the virus.

Similarly, Governor Sule disclosed that already, 43 persons returning from Lagos, were intercepted in Akwanga, on their way to Shendam, in Plateau State.

He explained that with the collaboration of the Plateau State governor, the returnees were escorted to Jos where they were isolated.

