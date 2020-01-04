  1. Home
5 persons abducted in Taraba regains freedom

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo

Five persons abducted by unidentified gunmen in Taraba last week have regained their freedom.

Daily Trust gathered that families of the victims paid ransom of N300,000 on each of the five abducted persons.

It was further gathered that it took days of negotiation between the kidnappers and families of the victims before they finally agreed on N300,000 on each of the abducted persons.

The amount totalling N1.5m was deposited at a location along Sabongida-Sansani road on the instructions of the kidnappers.

A source at Sabongida town, Dauda Adamu, said the victims were released shortly after the ransom was deposited and have since reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, the Tiv community leader, Zaki Daniel, who was abducted four days ago at Dananacha in Gassol local government of Taraba state is yet to regain his freedom.

A family source in Dananacha told our reporter that the kidnappers insisted that the sum of N50 million must be paid for the release of Zaki Daniel.

“Zaki Daniel is healthy and hearty. We spoke with him three times after he was abducted four days ago,” the source said.

