5 Nollywood OAPs who are actors

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all Nigerian celebrities are involved in one profession; some participate in more than one venture such as acting, broadcasting and singing, to mention a few. Moyosoluwa Olorunsola, takes a look at five OAPs who have also taken on acting.

Toke Makinwa

ADVERTISEMENT

Toke Makinwa can be said to be a ‘Jack of all trades’ as she is not only an on-air personality (OAP). She is also an actress, vlogger, television host, lifestyle entrepreneur and author. Makinwa started her career with Rhythm FM where she hosts the show Morning Drive. She made her debut in acting in the movie ‘Makate Must Sell.’ She acts as a friend to the main character, Chioma, who is being pressured by her aunties to get married. Makinwa hopes to accept more movie roles in the nearest future.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Yaw

Yaw, an on-air personality, also known as Steve Onu is an all rounder. He is not only an OAP but also a standup comedian, master of ceremony, event host and actor. He started his career with BBC on a radio drama series called Story Story. He, thereafter, started acting in drama productions before moving on to work with Wazobia FM. Yaw hosts the ‘Make Una Waka’ show which runs daily from 6 am to 12 noon.

Helen Paul

Helen Paul is known for her humorous. She is a radio personality who talks like a child and is also known as Tatafo. She is not only an OAP but is also a comedienne, entrepreneur, event host and actress. She has worked in several media houses and rose to fame on a show she used to host at Radio Continental FM, called ‘Wetin Dey,’ from where she got her nickname, Tatafo. She has also acted in movies such as ‘Bad Agents’ and ‘The Return of Jenifa,’ among others.

Lolo 1

Lolo 1 whose real name is Omotunde Adebowale David is an on-air personality. She got the name Lolo 1 from her famous radio show on Wazobia FM, ‘Oga Madam.’ Lolo 1 is also a TV presenter and comedienne. Before Wazobia FM, she had previously worked with Federal Radio Corporation and Metro FM. She made her debut in acting in Funke Akindele’s series, ‘Jenifa’s diary.’

Emmanuel Essien

Emmanuel Essien is a radio presenter with Cool FM. He hosts the ‘Good Morning Nigeria Show.’ Emmanuel Essien also does audio jingles and voice overs. He recently made his debut in acting in a movie, ‘Light in the Dark.’

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App