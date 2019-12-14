5 Nigerian TV presenters who also act

ADVERTISEMENT

These presenters host TV shows and already are familiar with role playing. So, that probably makes switching to acting not so hard for them. Here are a few.

Uti Nwachukwu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delta-born reality star is the winner of the fifth season of Big Brother Africa which was in 2010. He has since made a career out of TV presenting. He is most famous for being a co-presenter on Jara, a TV show. The thirty-seven year old presenter started his acting career in 2011. He has since featured in movies like ‘Finding Mercy,’ ‘The Charger,’ ‘Deep Inside,’ ‘Nnedu,’ ‘In The Cupboard,’ ‘Broken Silence,’ and ‘Weekend Getaway’ to mention a few.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Stephanie Coker

The thirty-one presenter is a TV presenter for EbonyLife and MTV Base Africa, among other things. She kicked off her career in Nigeria in 2010. Stephanie has featured in movies like ‘Tinsel.’

Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime won the Miss Valentine International beauty pagent in 2009. She presents on ‘The Squeeze,’ a gossip show. She is also the presenter for ‘Trending,’ a show on Hip TV. The twenty-eight year old presenter and actress has featured in films like ‘Merry Men,’ ‘Merry Men 2,’ ‘Levi,’ ‘Treachery,’ ‘Disguise,’ ‘A Trip to Jamaica,’ ‘A Better Family,’ and ‘Road to Yesterday’ to mention a few.

Nedu

He can be said to be a jack of all trades. Trades he excels at. Nedu Wazobia as he is fondly called is originally known as Chinedu Ani Emmanuel. He is not only a TV presenter; he is also a comedian, journalist, and actor, among others. Nedu has featured in films like ‘Meet the in-laws,’ ‘Who Cheats More,’ ‘Boss of All Bosses,’ ‘King of Boys’ and ‘Chief Daddy’ to mention a few.

Kehinde Bankole

She is a TV presenter who previously participated in several beauty pageants. She won the revelation of the year award at the Best of Nollywood Awards 2009. She is popular for her role in the family soap opera SuperStory. She also starred in other Wale Adenuga productions such as ‘Papa Ajasco,’ ‘This Life,’ and ‘Everything it Takes.’ Kehinde Bankole has featured in movies such as ‘Wives on Strike,’ ‘8 Bars & a Clef,’ ‘October 1,’ ‘The Awakening,’ ‘The Meeting,’ ‘Two Brides and a Baby’ to mention a few.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App