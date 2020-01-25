5 Nigerian makeup artists who are famous on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram is known for its ability to market and advertise various brands. Here, Weekend Magazine gives you a list of some makeup artists who are famous on this particular social media for their craft.

Banke Meshida Lawal

Popularly known as Banksbmpro, Banke has 967,000 followers on Instagram. She has, over the years had politicians, actresses, artistes and influential socialites as her clients. Mrs Otedola (Otedola’s wife), Mo Abudu, Yemisi Awada, Omotola Okoye, Ireti Doyle and Olori Sekinat Elegushi to mention a few.

Okerayi Olajide David

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He is fondly called “jideofstola” on Instagram which also happens to be his Instagram account handle. He has 202,000 followers and calls himself a “Destination Wedding Makeup Artiste”. He has worked with celebrities like Kim Oprah, Hadiza Yara’dua, Beverly Naya and Mercy Eke to mention a few.

Anita Brows

The makeup surgeon as she likes to call herself was on the Forbes Africa’s 30Under30 list in 2018. She is popular for her exquisite skills. she has 196,000 followers on Instagram. She has worked with celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, Diane Russet, Mercy Eke, Lola OJ, Cee Cee, Yvonne Okoro and Annie Idibia to mention a few.

Bimpe Onakoya

The artistic director of Maybelline of New York and Nigeria has 94,200 followers on Instagram. She has won many awards rewarding her how talented she is in her craft. She has worked with celebrities like Omotola Jalade, Gladys Lasila, Stephanie Linus, Yemi Alade and Mrs Abiodun, the first lady of Ogun state.

Bimpe Onakoya

The artistic director of Maybelline of New York and Nigeria has 94,200 followers on Instagram. She has won many awards rewarding her how talented she is in her craft. She has worked with celebrities like Omotola Jalade, Gladys Lasila, Stephanie Linus, Yemi Alade and Mrs Abiodun, the first lady of Ogun state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App