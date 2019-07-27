5 Nigerian female DJs

ADVERTISEMENT

Women have been dominating the entertainment scene, and have covered it length and breadth including as disk jockeys. This week, we take a look at some of those making waves as DJs in Nigeria. For those who still hold the belief that disc jockeying is a business for men alone, below are five female award-winning Nigerian disc jockeys, in no particular order.

DJ Soupamodel

Nigerian-American DJ, Aderonke Ariyo has no doubt made her own mark in the industry. In 2016, she was made a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as the Grammys. She has worked alongside the likes of Beenie Man, Wale, T Pain, as well as Wizkid and Vector.

DJ Lambo

The OAP turned DJ, Olawanmi Okerayi is the official DJ for the Chocolate City group headed by M.I. She is the woman behind hits Motion, and Girl Power with Seyi Shay, Cynthia Morgan and Eva respectively. In 2016, she won the award for female DJ of the year at the City People Entertainment Awards.

DJ Nana

Nanayat Abedoh is among those who opened the floor for female DJs in Nigeria, and has garnered recognition across the continent for her work. Last year, DJ Nana alongside DJ Bonny were featured on CNN’s Inside Africa, celebrating the new generation of female African DJs.

DJ Switch

DJ Switch rose to prominence after winning the first edition of the Glo X-Factor in 2013. Obianuju Catherine Udeh was later made the official DJ of the Glo Dance competition and after her win, was signed to Sony Music and later endorsed to Peter Okoye’s P-Classic record label.

DJ Cuppy

Florence Otedola, or Cuppy, is probably one of the top DJs in the country, and has mastered the art of mixing. She has ‘DJayed’ for some of the biggest events across the globe including the MTV African Music Awards, the BET Awards and a host of others.

