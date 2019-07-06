5 Nigerian celebs who went under the knife

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian celebrities have had a long history of having plastic surgery to achieve the bodies they want. This week, Weekend Magazine takes a look at those who went under the knife.

Tonto Dikeh

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nollywood actress is one of those who have been vocal about going under the knife, and had revealed her intentions to do so before even undergoing the surgery. After the surgery, Tonto began showing off her curves a lot more and has revealed plans to have another one done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ini Edo

The actress had always been one of the most talked about celebrities in terms of physique, but she still opted to go ahead to sculpt her body a bit more, to have it as she desired.

Toke Makinwa

Toke had previously mentioned how she felt about her body, and her wish to be curvier. She later fulfilled that dream after a trip to New York that enhanced her hips and other curves. After speculations that perhaps she was using hip pads, she later revealed that she had indeed undergone plastic surgery to achieve the body she always wanted.

Chika Ike

Chika Ike also followed in the same route to make herself curvier, and had a similar procedure done as Ini Edo and Tonto Dikeh. After confessing her experience under the knife, she said she did it to please her fans.

Caroline Danjuma

Probably one of the first in the industry to go under the knife is Caroline Danjuma. The mom of three underwent plastic surgery after her split from her millionaire ex-husband, Musa Danjuma. She has not been shy of displaying her new body since the procedure either.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App