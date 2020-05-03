5 medical workers, 7 almajiris, 4 year-old test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Five medical workers, seven almajiris out of the 38 returned from Kano state and a four year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi State.

The Executive Chairman, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and member of Task force Response Committee on COVID-19 in Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed who disclosed this to Daily Trust in a telephone interview, said that the state has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 including the child who had been in contact with a person who came from Lagos state.

Mohammed explained that the five medical personnel includes; three medical doctors, a nurse and a community health extension worker who were all working in hospitals within the state.

He said they have all been admitted.

Mohammed said that out of the 38 returned almajiris, seven tested positive for COVID-19.

“On Friday we had nine new cases while on Saturday we had another 10 new cases bringing the total number of positive cases to 48. Six patients have been discharged in Bauchi with no single death.”

Mohammed also disclosed that out of the 78 returnees from Enugu and Port Harcourt, three persons had tested positive for COVID-19.

He noted that the state would embark on mass contact tracing to curb the spread of the virus and enjoined citizens of the state to report any person coming to the state from high risk states of COVID-19 for medical screening and investigation.

