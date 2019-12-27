5 killed, several injured in Ogbomosho-Ilorin auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

At least five persons were reportedly killed and several others injured yesterday in a motor accident along the Ilorin-Ogbomosho Road.

Eyewitnesses said the crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred at 3.47pm. The injured victims were said to have been evacuated to a hospital in Ogbomosho by men of the Federal Road Safety Commission and policemen.

A witness said: “It was a gory sight. Two vehicles were involved, one is a Mitsubishi Lancer marked OYO GBY 322AA with another car with registration number OYO RUW 135 XA.

“The accident occurred at Ladokun in Surulere North LCDA area of Oyo State when an Ilorin-bound passenger vehicle collided with another vehicle on the opposite side of the road.

“In all, five people (three men and two women) died on the spot. Several others suffered varying degrees of injuries. We rescued the victims by cutting parts of the vehicles with an axe.”

When contacted, Oyo State Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Chukura Uche, said she had yet to receive any information on the inccident.

But an FRSC officer in Ogbomoso zone confirmed the incident and said some men had been dispatched to the scene of the crash.

