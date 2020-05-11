5 killed, others injured in Tiv/Fulani clash in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons have been confirmed dead, while several others sustained injuries in a renewed clash between Tiv farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Nasarawa State.

The skirmishes happened at a border community between Nasarawa and Benue states (Angwan Ayaba), in Kadarko District of Giza Development Area, in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

A source that is of the Tiv ethnic extraction said the problem started when a Fulani man allegedly met a woman on the farm and beat her to a coma.

According to the source, the woman’s cry for help attracted a man who was working on his farm, who was however overpowered by the Fulani man, who inflicted machete cuts on the head and arms.

“The Tiv youths who were pained by the action sought for vengeance and thereby clashed with some Fulani men who had earlier fled from Udei in Benue.

“Still on the vengeance mission, on Saturday, the Fulani repeated the attack and killed two of our women on their farms at about 9am,” he alleged.

An official of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), who preferred anonymity, said three Fulani men were killed three days ago by some Tiv youths from Kadarko in collaboration with their Benue brothers at Yelwata.

The Chairman of Keana Local Government Area, Adamu Adi Giza, who confirmed the attack and counter-attacks, said his council is on top of the situation.

“I am aware two Fulani herdsmen were killed and I was told that two Tiv women were also killed, but I am yet to get the detailed report,” he said.

