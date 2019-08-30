5 killed in fresh Southern Kaduna attack

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kaduna yesterday confirmed the killing of five persons and the burning of houses at Kiri Village in Kaura LGA.

Gunmen were said to have invaded the village at about 5:00pm on Thursday, shooting sporadically.

A 35-year-old man identified as Daniel Monday and another yet to be identified elderly man were among those shot.

Daniel later died from gunshot wounds and the police while combing the bushes discovered four more bodies.

A statement issued by the police command in Kaduna by its public relations officer,DSP Yakubu Sabo, said a team of policemen led by the area commander in Kafachan quickly despatched to the scene but the hoodlums ran to a nearby hill which connects Kaduna with Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

The police said they had taken firm control of the situation by fortifying security around the area.

